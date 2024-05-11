AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.26 and last traded at $161.19. 615,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,606,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

