Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 64.8% in April

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of FAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,141. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
