Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 64.8% in April

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,141. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 271,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.