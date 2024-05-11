abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

abrdn Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.9% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FCO opened at $5.70 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

