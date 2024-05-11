abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $3.82 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

