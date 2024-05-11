Abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 54.0% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HQH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 194,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,690. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

