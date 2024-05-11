abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of VFL stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $10.45.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
