Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,307.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

THW opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

