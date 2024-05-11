ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $27.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.94.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $97,268.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at $468,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after buying an additional 867,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 148,526 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 281,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,187,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.