ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $30.19 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.94.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 2,310,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,760. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,051.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $474,877.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,051.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $97,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 148,526 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 281,410 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

