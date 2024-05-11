ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

ACAD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.