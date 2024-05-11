Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$15.50 and a twelve month high of C$18.69. The company has a market cap of C$312.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.86.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.4394904 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

