Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 875,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.25. Equities analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.