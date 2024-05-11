ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.46

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 140602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

