Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

ACFN stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a P/E ratio of 146.43 and a beta of 0.68. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

About Acorn Energy

Recommended Stories

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

