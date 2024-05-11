Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%.
Acorn Energy Stock Performance
ACFN stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a P/E ratio of 146.43 and a beta of 0.68. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.99.
About Acorn Energy
