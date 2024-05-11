ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.36.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACVA

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $17.29. 976,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,284. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. Research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 313,856 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,611,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.