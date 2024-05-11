ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down to $17.32

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $16.37. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 107,899 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,972.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock worth $26,669,099. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 292.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150,619 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,292,000 after buying an additional 1,572,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,608,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

