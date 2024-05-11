Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. Bank of America cut their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Adient by 33.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 11.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adient by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

