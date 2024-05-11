ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 27.1 %

ADMA stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 11,700,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,279. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.