Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Cut by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,837 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $7,248,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $482.29. 2,741,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

