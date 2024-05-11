Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 0.7%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $483.82 and last traded at $484.85. 374,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,382,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.10.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,343 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

