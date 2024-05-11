AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Raised by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,250 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for 1.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $193,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.
AECOM Stock Performance
ACM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 749,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,430. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,033.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.92.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.67%.
AECOM Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
