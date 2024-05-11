AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $105.00 at TD Cowen

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

NYSE AER traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,180. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AerCap by 68.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AerCap by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $711,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

