AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 1,048.5% from the April 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AERWINS Technologies Price Performance
AWIN opened at $2.62 on Friday. AERWINS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.81 and a 200-day moving average of $909.38.
About AERWINS Technologies
