Affiliated Managers Group’s (AMG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.25 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.34.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 379.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $1,747,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.