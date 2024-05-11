Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,443. Affirm has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Affirm by 506.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $20,150,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 112,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.