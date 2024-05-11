AGCO Co. Plans Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
AGCO stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
