Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $160.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

Airbnb stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.69. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $5,182,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.