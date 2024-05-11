Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $146.32. 5,524,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.69. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

