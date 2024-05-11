Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

ABNB traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.