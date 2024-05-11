Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

