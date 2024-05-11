Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.13.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.32. 5,524,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $235,338,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

