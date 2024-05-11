AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.17.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BOS traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$7.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.88. The stock has a market cap of C$163.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.42 million. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.27%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

