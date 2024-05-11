Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $11.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. 9,731,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,414. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.81. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

