Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $119.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 11.0 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $11.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 9,731,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.