Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $11.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. 9,731,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $218,201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

