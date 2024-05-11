Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
