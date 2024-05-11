Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

AKBA stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,093 shares of company stock valued at $181,654. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AKBA. StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKBA

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.