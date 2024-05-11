Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher Sells 8,144 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.35, for a total value of C$173,874.40.

Alamos Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.42. 854,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.24. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on AGI shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

