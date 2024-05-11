Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Alector stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 456,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,593. Alector has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alector will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 58.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 326,964 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 195,411 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 301,936 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

