Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

ALEC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 456,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. Alector has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $41,526.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,485.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alector by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alector by 24.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

