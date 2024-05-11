Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 218.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 380,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 202,489 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

