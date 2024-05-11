Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.8 %

AQN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,610,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,469. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.