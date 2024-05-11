Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s previous close.

ALIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. 13,450,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,029 shares of company stock worth $12,385,217 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,831,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $55,239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $42,947,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alight by 1,767.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

