Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.69.

ALHC opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,098.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 905,015 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 544,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after purchasing an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 233,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

