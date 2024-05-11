Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the April 15th total of 105,100 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $0.79 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $366.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.56% of Allarity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.