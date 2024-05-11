Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.6 %

ALGT traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 465,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,825. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,398. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

