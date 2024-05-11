Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.6 %

ALGT traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 465,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,825. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,398. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.