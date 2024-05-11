Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,038. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,466,000 after purchasing an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,791,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

