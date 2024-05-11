Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMR)

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRFree Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $29.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $286.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.52. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $132.72 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,302,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after buying an additional 74,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.