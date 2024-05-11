Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $29.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $286.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.52. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $132.72 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,302,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after buying an additional 74,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

