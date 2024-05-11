Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $169.93 and last traded at $170.69. Approximately 3,774,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,429,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 154,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,535,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

