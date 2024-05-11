Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 1,179,550 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1,128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284,050 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179,550 shares during the period. Splunk comprises about 10.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $195,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,996,000 after purchasing an additional 131,909 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Splunk by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,394,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 843,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after acquiring an additional 276,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 611,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after purchasing an additional 157,121 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

